Eurovision’s Jorge González Goes Viral with HOT AF Performance

Jorge González finished fourth at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, where he did a V steamy performance of “Caliente”.

The Romani Spanish singer was born on September 22, 1988 in Madrid, Spain. At the age of 18, he auditioned for the Spanish singing competition TV show ‘Operación Triunfo’ after two straight years of convincing his parents to allow him to do so.

González is a self-taught pianist and vocalist, and he successfully passed the audition for ‘Operación Triunfo’s fifth season without receiving any formal musical instruction. After participating in the show in 2006, he then released his debut album “Dikélame” in 2007.

As for his journey in Eurovision, the 35-year-old singer first attempted to represent Spain in the singing competition in 2014. He performed “Aunque se acabe el mundo”, and finished in third place.

More recently, González went viral online for his performance of “Caliente”. He landed third in the semi-final, and eventually finished fourth in Eurovision’s final. Like the song title, which translates to “hot” in English, the hunky singer’s song and dance number was super steamy, and you can check it out here:

Meanwhile, people on TikTok shared their various reactions on the comments section, and here are some of them:

“his voice reminds me of Ricky Martin,” Rico Dittrich wrote.

“How many times did you watch the video? Yes,” Miguel Garcia commented.

“he kinda slayed tbh,” TikTok user Laura Kennedy also expressed.

But wait, there’s MORE! His latest Eurovision performance is not the only thing that’s HOT AF though. In fact, González’s Instagram feed is on fire, as he posts thirst traps that are MUY CALIENTE. 😉

