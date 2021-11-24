Evan Michael Lee is Hottie of the Week

This week’s Instinct Hottie is one of our favorite gaymers and media creator, Evan Michael Lee. You may remember Evan Michael from WOW Presents’ series Gaymer Guys where he co-hosted a web series with Chase Kolozsi. The duo brought witty banter and geeky talk to the children week after week–and they looked so cute doing it, too!

Since Gaymer Guys, Evan Michael has gone on to do more acting and voice over work and is still immersed in the gaming industry.

If you follow Evan Michael, you know that he also flaunts his incredible physique and gorgeous hair. We absolutely LOVE to see it! That is why Evan Michael is this week’s Instinct Hottie.

Let’s get to know Evan Michael Lee a bit more:

INSTINCT: What drew you into media and acting?

EVAN MICHAEL LEE: Fell into acting in college. Theatre was a big influence for me. As my life went on, I began having interests in TV, Film, and Voiceover.

INSTINCT: What are some of your current or upcoming projects?

EML: Currently you can hear me as the vampire samurai Nagoriyuki in Guilty Gear Strive. It’s the first fighting game I’ve ever been in & what an honor it has been to be part of this franchise. We even got nominated this year for Fighting Game of the Year at The Game Awards which will stream live December 9th on YouTube from The Microsoft Theatre. Because of NDA’s I’m not at liberty to discuss upcoming projects I’m working on. I will say there will be some of them you will have heard of 😉

INSTINCT: Is gaming still part of your professional career?

EML: Oh most definitely! I’ve wanted to voice act in video games for a couple of years now & this year it has truly begun to manifest

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

EML: I’m actually Batman

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

EML: Laughing & making others laugh 😄

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

EML: My respectful (in my opinion) honesty.

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

EML: My humor and probably my physique.

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

EML: Honesty.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

EML: Everything I’ve accomplished this year. This has truly been the best year in my professional life, and I can’t wait to share all of these wonderful projects I’ve been working on this year.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

EML: Professionally: A narrative based video game; Personally: Everest. J/k. COULD YOU IMAGINE! 😅

INSTINCT: Have you found love?

EML: I have 😍. His name is Chris. We’ve been together a little over 3 years now and he is the sweetest man I’ve ever met. My family and friends all love him. You all would too. He’s also very tall(6’7”). One of the many things I love about Chris is his laugh. He gets this little sparkle in his eye when he laughs and I find it unbelievably endearing. For some reason he finds me funny 😅

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Emperor’s New Groove (I panicked. I’m not sure. But I love that movie. Eartha Kitt…gone too soon)

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Michelle Obama (we should all BE SO LUCKY to be alive at the same time as her)

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Fruit Snacks (it’s probably the only candy I’ll buy for myself semi-regularly)

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? It ain’t necessarily an album but I would have one of those ChillHop (look it up) playlists cause lemme tell ya, if I’m stuck here, I’m gonna relax!



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

EML: (Sally Field voice) It’s an honor to be nominated but it feels so much better to win 😄

INSTINCT: Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

EML: Get vaccinated so we can end this nightmare.

Follow Evan Michael Lee on social media for your daily dose of muscles, games, and glutes.