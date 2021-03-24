Evan Peters & Niecy Nash Join Ryan Murphy’s Jeffrey Dahmer Project

The lead actors for the much anticipated Ryan Murphy/Netflix project Monster:The Jeffrey Dahmer Story have been cast.

In classic Ryan Murphy fashion, they come direct from several of Murphy’s other projects. Variety reports that Evan Peters (of numerous season of American Horror Story) will be portraying the treacherous and murderous serial killer/cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer, while Niecy Nash (formerly of Murphy’s camp classic Scream Queens) will be portraying the female lead in the project, Glenda Cleveland. Cleveland, a neighbor of Dahmer, alerted both the FBI and the police of Dahmer’s exceedingly strange behavior numerous times, getting little to no response (Five of Dahmer’s 17 murders incidentally occurred after Cleveland tried to alert the police.)

The remainder of the cast of Monster (per Variety) is slowly being released & it is also packed with Hollywood heavy-hitters. Golden Globe nominated actress Penelope Ann Miller has been cast as Jeffrey Dahmer’s long-suffering mother, Joyce, while Academy Award nominated actor Richard Jenkins has been announced in the role of Dahmer’s father, Lionel. Shaun Brown and Colin Ford have also both been cast in supporting roles. Brown will be portraying Tracy, a potential victim who managed to escape from Dahmer, and Ford will be playing a character named Chazz.

In other news from the Ryan Murphy stratosphere, 19 year-old Kaia Gerber (daughter of model/businesswoman Cindy Crawford and liquor magnate Rande Gerber) has been cast in the upcoming tenth season of American Horror Story (currently filming it’s unique season in Provincetown, MA). “Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the ‘American Horror Story’ family” Murphy, 55, wrote on his Instagram. Gerber responded to the casting news by re-posting Muprhy’s announcement on her Instagram Stories & simply saying: “🤭🤭🤭.”

