Evan Peters Wins First Golden Globe and Not Everyone’s Happy About It

The 2022 Netflix series ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ has been very popular among viewers, but it has also received a lot of criticism from a handful of family members of the notorious serial killer’s victims.

More recently, Evan Peters won his very first Golden Globe for his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer in the thriller TV show, and not everyone is happy about it. Shirley Hughes, the mother of one of the victims, Tony Hughes, expressed her sentiments about the ‘American Horror Story’ star’s award stating:

“Evan should have used his acceptance speech to mention the families who are still suffering from Dahmer’s crimes, or to say Hollywood should put an end to telling stories about killers and glorifying them.”

Peters kept his acceptance speech fairly short, concluding it with:

“I want to thank everyone out there who watched this show. It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it.”

And to that, Shirley disagreed, saying that “it just adds to the grief for the families of the people Dahmer killed, replaying the tragedy over and over.”

“There’s a lot of sick people around the world, and people winning acting roles from playing killers keeps the obsession going and this makes sick people thrive on the fame,” she further expressed.

Furthermore, the victim’s mother also reportedly questioned why Peters decided to portray the role of Dahmer in the first place.

“It’s a shame that people can take our tragedy and make money. The victims never saw a cent. We go through these emotions every day,” Shirley stated.

