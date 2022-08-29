Evans Is Reportedly Dating Salt And Pepper Spanish Stud, Fran Tomas

Is Luke Evans soft launching his new papi? The 43-year-old Welsh actor was spotted at the beach, displaying his bulging biceps and filling out his speedos rather well, as he stood next to his rumored new man Fran Tomas (who is built like a stallion by the way).

Here’s what we know so far about Fran Tomas and his rumored romance with Evans. According to his Instagram, he’s from Spain and is currently living in Madrid. He works in construction and design. It’s also evident from the countless speedo pics on his profile that the Spanish stud does not miss a day at the gym, especially leg day because damn this man has thighs and ass for days!

The two have been giving romance vibes for months now, hence all the rumors from us horny adoring fans and media outlets. But Tomas’ has exclusive pics of the two published on his social media that’s not shared on Luke’s page — letting us know that they’ve spent quality time together on more than one occasion in recent past.

Evans hasn’t confirmed whether the two are dating or if they’re just friends. It could be possible that he’s taking things slow, considering how public his break-up was with his last boyfriend Rafael Olarra. Those two have deleted pictures of one another off their respective social media accounts and quietly unfollowed each other, although the media picked up on it. But if there’s anything that will make you forget about your ex, is a new hunk of a man.

Aside from tiny speedos, Luke Evans has recently been seen in Nine Perfect Strangers, Crossing Swords, and Crisis. He’s slated to appear later this year in the Pinocchio adaptation and as “Scrooge” in Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. I guess if Evans takes Fran Tomas to any of these red carpet premieres, we’ll know there’s more to their relationship than just rumors.

I know one thing for sure, I’d definitely watch anything they’re posting.