Even The Queen Of Pop Can’t Escape The Effects Of Coronavirus

Even the Queen of Pop can’t escape the reach of the coronavirus epidemic.

Calm yourselves – no, Madonna hasn’t become infected by the virus. But because the French government is currently prohibiting gatherings of over 1,000 in public, Madge’s last two performances of her Madame X tour have been canceled.

The concerts, scheduled to take place later this week at the 2,800 seat Grand Rex in Paris, could not be rescheduled.

A statement posted to Madonna’s official website read:

Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously re-scheduled to 10-March and 11-March are forced to be canceled. Tickets are refundable at point of purchase. We regret the disappointment to fans.

Madonna posted her own message to fans via Instagram, writing, “A Bittersweet Farewell. One of the most magical experiences of my life. I take nothing for granted. Thank you Paris.”

According to news outlet France 24, France’s tally has reached 1,412 cases including the country’s Culture Minister, Franck Riester. There have been 25 coronavirus-related deaths in France reported.

Madonna wasn’t alone in canceling her shows. Pearl Jam has postponed its North American tour due to coronavirus concerns, and Pentatonix has postponed the European leg of the World Tour.

While she may deem her tour a ‘magical’ experience, Madge has trudged on city by city despite injuries sustained in rehearsal.

She’s been forced to cancel over a dozen performances due to “unbearable pain,” and has seen two class-action lawsuits filed against her for shows that began hours late.

Along the way, she’s shared videos of post-show ice baths and walking with the assistance of a cane on days off.

(source: France 24)