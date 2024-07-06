Everyone’s Thirsting on Gus Kenworthy’s Full Pipe

Olympian Gus Kenworthy has again set social media on fire with his latest shirtless post, showcasing his enviable physique. The photo is part of the athlete’s NY Pride recap series, where he writes, “A week late, but wanted to share some he/she/they-nanigans from NY Pride! 🌈🗽” The 32-year-old freestyle skier, who gained world-wide recognition at the Olympic Games and his courageous decision to come out as gay in 2015, continues to captivate fans with his sporting achievements and his striking good looks and charisma.

In a recent post, Kenworthy flaunted his toned abs and chiseled chest, leaving little to the imagination as he shows not his half pipe but his FULL pipe imprint. The picture quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of likes and an outpouring of comments from fans and fellow celebrities, praising his dedication to fitness and his confident display of self-love. What a way to celebrate the summer heat!

Kenworthy’s journey to becoming a sports and LGBTQ+ icon has been nothing short of inspiring. From winning silver at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi to advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, he has consistently used his platform to promote positive change. His openness about mental health struggles and the pressures of being an openly gay athlete has resonated with many, further endearing him to a broad audience.

The buzz around Kenworthy’s latest thirst trap highlights a broader trend of athletes embracing their sexuality and body positivity. In a world where sports figures are often seen as untouchable heroes, Kenworthy’s candidness and authenticity break down barriers, making him a relatable and inspirational figure. Give the guy another medal!

Fans took to the comments section to express their admiration, with messages ranging from playful compliments to heartfelt thanks for his visibility and advocacy. Many called attention to his well-endowed package claiming they “zoomed in” to get a better look at the skier’s charm. Go ahead and scroll back up and do that now—we’ll wait.

Kenworthy’s foray into acting and his participation in various reality TV shows have only amplified his reach and influence. His ability to juggle multiple careers while maintaining a robust social media presence speaks to his versatility and appeal.

As Gus Kenworthy continues to dominate both the sports and entertainment worlds, his latest shirtless post serves as a reminder of his unwavering confidence and dedication to living authentically. It’s clear that whether he’s on the slopes or in front of the camera, Kenworthy knows how to make a lasting impression and keeps us all thirsting for more.