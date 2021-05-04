Ewan McGregor Is Gay Fashion Icon Halston In New Trailer

The first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s and Ewan McGregor’s Netflix series is now out!

Netlfix’s upcoming series Halston dropped its first trailer on Monday, May 3. The show follows the legendary fashion designer (played by Ewan McGregor) as he dominates the 1970’s and 1980’s New York’s fashion industry. Meanwhile, he juggles with how his fame and career impacts his personal and sexual lives.

Halston was executive produced by American Horror Story and Pose’s Ryan Murphy and directed/executive produced by Daniel Minahan. In addition, the series is starring McGregor alongside Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minelli to Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert and Vera Farmiga as Adele.

The trailer, set to Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence,” shows McGregor’s Halston in his chaotic life. From his success in fashion to his drug-fueled controversies to is ultimate demise.

Watch the trailer below.

When I comes to Ewan McGregor playing the role, both McGregor and Murphy say they were excited about the idea.

“He was, to us, the only choice,” Murphy told Vogue of casting McGregor. “The thing that Ewan got about Halston was that Halston had a vision in his mind of who he wanted to be in life. He was self-created.”

McGregor also noted his hesitance but ultimate decision to take on the role despite not being LGBTQ.

“I hear the discussion and I respect both sides of it, I really do,” McGregor told the Hollywood Reporter. “I haven’t walked in Billy Porter’s shoes. I don’t know what it’s like to lose out parts when you might feel it’s to do with your sexuality. So I can only respect his point of view.”

Murphy also noted his intention to address Halston’s drug abuse and creative process as accurately (and cautiously) as possible.

“It was interesting when we were researching it because Halston, I think, used drugs and sex as a release from the pressure, from the creation, from the worry of having the lights turned off, and we made sure to dramatize that,” Murphy said.

He then added, “Many creative people burn out from too much sex, too much drugs or alcohol, too much pressure. So we wanted to be careful to make that part of his creative experience. I was really interested in the fact that the one big love affair of his life was with Victor Hugo. He really did try and make a romantic go of that until Victor basically let him know that that wasn’t going to happen. Once that happened, he just became an out-of-control personality where anything and everything was available to him. He really wasn’t able to pull out of that.”

Source: Vogue, The Hollywood Reporter,