Ewan Mitchell on Full-Frontal Nude Scene in ‘House of the Dragon’

SPOILER incoming…

In episode three of ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2, Ewan Mitchell’s Aemond Targaryen has a moment with a sex worker in one of King’s Landing’s brothels.

However, the scene was interrupted by his older brother and now King, Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), who have put him down for years. Mitchell’s Aemond was once again ridiculed by Aegon, but this time around, he decided to stand up (literally and figuratively) in front of Aegon.

Oh you can see the exact moment his expression goes from self pity to wanting revenge… Ewan Mitchell the actor that you are pic.twitter.com/90ovNDQq9s — Niya (@propheticbug) July 1, 2024

He did that completely naked and proceeds to walk out. You can check out the full-frontal scene here and here.

In an interview with Vulture, Mitchell addressed his nude scene and explained the meaning behind it, stating:

“Aegon catches Aemond in a vulnerable spot. Picking up the script for the first time and seeing those brothel scenes in episode two and three, I saw a brilliant opportunity to offer a rare glimpse of his vulnerability.”

He then noted that Aemond is now in a place that “stops him from being hurt like he was as a kid” when he was the only child left without a dragon egg.

“That’s why he’s able to walk out on the madam in that scene. He’s humiliated by his brother and all his crew, and it’s like this switch flips. The madam is no more. All of these people in front of him? They mean nothing,” the 27-year-old English actor continued.

He added,

“He stands up, he owns it. ‘Yeah, I’m bulletproof. Anything you say, it will not work.’”

Mitchell also said that going completely naked was not a “choice made lightly.”

Moreover, ‘House of the Dragon’ is airing on HBO every Sunday.

Source: thepinknews.com