Exciting New Music from 7 New and Established LGBTQ+ Musicians

New Music for November

It’s been an amazing couple of weeks here for music in the LGBTQ world, Every day I turn around and there are 4 more pieces in my inbox.

This is going to be a hell of a roundup, finishing up with two ’80s icons, benevolent to the community that will blow your minds. Let’s work down the list, shall we?

George Alley: “Letgo”

His music is entertaining, and his videos use so many avenues to tell stories. His newest video captures the essence of ’80s synthpop, and the music to this song I would say was early ’60s radio pop, with Barry Manilow-style vocals. Campy sci-fi flicks are the fare for this video. His album is now out BTW.

For more background: ‘Summer Trophies’ and a Convo with George Alley

The Velveteers: “Suck the Cherry”

This song is from a Boulder, Colorado Non-Binary Queer in your face rock band. Just play this video, catch the groove, lyrics, and the visuals leave little to the imagination.

Instagram: thevelveteers

St. Lenox : “Kalahari”

I interviewed Andrew Choi from St. Lenox about his first album, and now he just released Ten Modern American Work Songs. I interviewed him about that as well and will be publishing that one shortly. For now, just watch the video, for a story about family and cooking, subjects we talked about in the interview, too.

For more background: St. Lenox’s Songs of Praise for “Tumultuous Times”

Pages: website Facebook Spotify

C Duncan: “It’s Only A Love Song”

I interviewed C Duncan when I began writing for Instinct. His dream pop music is inspiring. It is great to see him making new music.

For more background: Scottish Artist C Duncan Opens Up About New Album ‘Health’, His Inspirations, Allies, & Being Out

Page: cspaceduncan.com

Love Bash: “Falling”

Asking “How can love be wrong”, there is as much coverage of the queer spectrum as can be backed into one video. If this song gets you going, check out more about the band and their new release in the link below.

For more background: Album Review: “Falling” by Love Bash

Bronski Beat: “WHY?” (Re-released)

Bronski Beat is an iconic gay band, that made some of the best dance music in the ’80s, with the album Age of Consent as the protest album.

They released the album, with a short film cut with the re-release of “Why”. I am not going to lie, I cry every time I watch it. Feel good with the music, but let it sink into your soul. You’ll have to prove your age via YouTube login.

Page: website

Peter Murphy & Boy George: “Let The Flowers Grow”

As a lifelong Peter Murphy fan, the vocalist from Bauhaus the proto Goth Glam Punk band with an amazing solo career, and George Allen Dowd, whom you all know as Boy George from the iconic ’80s new wave pop band Culture Club also with an astounding solo career, both of these men are beloved by the community.

These singers joined up to create a magical song, produced by Youth from the post-punk act Killing Joke, with an all-star cast on this piece, it moves you in places you didn’t know your soul was capable of.

This is a track you will be playing over and over again, just “feel” it.

Pages: Boy George Peter Murphy

Yes, this was a variety of music, possibly songs you will not here out and about. We like opening up those ears and pouring in some of the creative things we find out there. Do you like being introduced to new music that you most likely won’t hear on any TOP 10 or club mix or at any night club? Let us know your thoughts.