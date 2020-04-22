EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Trainer on Being A Beloved Daddy In the Porn World

There have been countless people who have found a great amount of success later in their life. Some of those individuals have emerged in the adult industry where they are just as beloved and desired as the ones who are sometimes 20-30 years younger than them. Aaron Trainer is a great example of that as his career as a porn star continues to rise.

Aaron has become the name on everybody’s lips over the past year and a half with the variety of scenes he finds himself in. He is not a one trick pony like many others as he is known for his amazing versatile abilities, different roleplay scenarios and so much more that has kept his fans wanting more and more out of him.

His career had some bumps along the way, especially in the beginning, but he’s proof that great things will happen if you stick with something you really believe in. He talks about that and so much more in our exclusive interview that also dives into his “daddy” kind of persona, how his professional life has shifted over the coronavirus pandemic and why guys entering the industry shouldn’t quit their day jobs.

How has the coronavirus pandemic affected your professional life in this industry?

Pretty much most things have come to a halt, you know. Like filming and stuff like that. There is no studio work right now for obvious reasons. I’m fortunate because I have some content that I’m backlogged on that’s going to be new for all my subscribers on my JustForFans page. So thank goodness for that! But the work isn’t there for anyone like it used to be and that is not only frustrating for me but frustrating for everyone. We’re all just praying that we’ll be able to film again soon.

Let’s go back to before all this started. How did you find your way into the industry?

Where do I start. It was something I was always interested in. I would watch porn, god, like all the time and think, “I would love to be doing this. That guy is really hot.”

Everything happens for a reason when the time is right and I had a lot of things going on in my life way back when. My interest in joining the industry kept coming back to me though as life went on. It was something I wanted to do it even more as time progressed. I would be like, “Oh my god. Oh my god. I’m going to do this.”

So finally, after a lot of personal things changed in my life like my mother passing, I took the opportunity. I finally realized I had the time and can put the effort into this. So I reached out to some people on social media and different hookup sites in regards to where I should begin and ended up connecting with The Maverick Men. They were genuinely nice and Cole (one of them) gave me some pointers on how to get started.

I then started to submit my pictures to different sites that I thought I’d be suited for. I didn’t hear back from any of them and this was about a month and a half into me trying. I was getting so frustrated, I thought they weren’t going to like me because I was too old or whatever, and then all of a sudden, I s**t you not, it was like somebody flipped the switch.

I got a phone call from FabScout Entertainment and they wanted to sign me as a model. And then I got a phone call from Raw F**K Club and another from Chi Chi LaRue. And all of this happened like boom, boom, boom. All of a sudden everybody hit me up. It was the craziest thing. And here I am! It just kind of happened and I started working out of nowhere. Now I’m just trying to forge my way and make a name for myself and connect with as many people as possible.

So your beginnings were kind of an when it rains, it pours kind of thing?

It was! I’m getting goosebumps by just telling you this story. I can’t explain, that’s pretty much just how it happened. I still to this day can’t believe I have fans. I have people from all over the world that reach out to me on Twitter and Instagram and so forth and everything and I try to respond to every message that I get. I would want someone to do that for me. You know what I mean? I put myself in their shoes. Plus I like meeting people and I want to work. I want to work as much as possible.

I want to stay true to myself and who I am. So for people to want to see me and want to know what I am doing and say, “You’re my favorite porn star” and stuff like that, I’m very flattered. It’s unbelievable sometimes. And I’m older! I’m a daddy. I am my age but I can hang with these younger guys. I’m not trying to compete with them, first of all. I’m just staying in my lane. That’s what I do and that’s it. And I’m just happy and really am grateful at how well I’ve been received so far.

What’s the filming process for you like, especially during your first scene? A lot of people assume it’s all fun but I’ve heard conflicting things in the past.

I was nervous at first. Then when I got on set the fear went away. I wanted to enjoy the moment and I did. You learn how to open your body up to the camera to show the viewers what they want to see. You learn what your angles are. You learn about lighting and blocking and making your director proud. You learn as you go and I’ve learned quite a bit. Regardless it’s fun. It can be long hours but I enjoy it. I get to be with hot guys and have sex with them. What’s better than that?

Do you embrace being the daddy role in many of your scenes?

You know, I try not to think about that too much. It is what it is. I’m grateful. I look at it that way. I’m thankful for the work and I’m grateful that people want to see me. I always remind myself of that. If that’s what it is for me to get work, then f**k it, I’ll do it.

On the flip side I’d like to work for some bigger name studios and branch out a little bit more. But I’ve been fortunate up to now that everyone that I’ve worked with, both in front of and behind the camera, has been very nice and really great to me so I can’t complain.

Who has been your favorite scene partner so far and why?

I knew you were going to ask me something like that! I can’t say. I’ve had some scene partners that have been more memorable than others. I’m lucky that the people that I’ve worked with so far have been great. I like to soak up as much as I can and its fun just meeting those guys and getting to know how they operate on camera like how they kiss or touch to make our scene that much better. And you know what? I would work with them all again.

What advice would you give to anyone that is interested in joining the industry?

Don’t quit your day job if you have one. This business is extremely competitive. You can be on top, really hot, shooting 3 to 4 scenes a month and then all of a sudden the next month will come and there’s one scene for the entire month. Or no scene. And then they’ve moved on to another hot guy. So, keep your day job, save your money, and try to make connections. And be nice to everybody because that goes a long way.

You can follow Aaron on his pages here: JustForFans, Twitter, Instagram.