Exclusive: AJ Gibson and Emile Ennis Jr.

Whether they’re interviewing celebrities on the red carpet or leading segments on national talk shows, AJ Gibson and Emile Ennis Jr. have truly solidified themselves as one of Hollywood’s favorite power couples.

From a small town in Ohio, Gibson quickly adapted to the fast-paced environment of Los Angeles and started his career by entertaining viewers as a contestant on ABC’s Expedition Impossible in 2011. Now, he is a highly-respected television host, author, and public speaker, who spent two years as the host of Hollywood Today Live on Fox, guest co-hosted Access Hollywood Live multiple times, and appears regularly on Southern California’s iconic morning news show, Good Day LA. From time to time, he will be sitting next to the ladies of The Talk or giving fans the “Inside Scoop!” on The Wendy Williams Show.

Ennis was born and raised in Atlanta and is now a successful TV personality, content creator, live event emcee, and social media influencer. Previously hosting and producing for Clevver News, Ennis’ entertainment stories have been viewed more than 100 million times globally. While at Clevver, he launched an interview show, Rumor Patrol: Celeb Takeover, where he went into celebrities’ homes to discuss and debunk rumors. Additionally, Ennis is the host of “Steals on The Real” on Fox’s The Real, a regular host for Amazon Live, he has been featured on The Wendy Williams Show and Central Ave.

After being together for almost 10 years, Gibson and Ennis are finally engaged and they are in the process of planning their wedding. They also host the pop culture and celebrity filled podcast Confess Your Mess, where listeners each Thursday will gasp, giggle, and sometimes gag as the duo and a famous guest reveal and react to listener-submitted secrets, along with some scandalous skeletons of their own.

Instinct caught up with Gibson and Ennis to talk more about Confess Your Mess and their thriving careers in the entertainment industry, as well as their upcoming nuptials.

Watch the full interview below…