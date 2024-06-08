Exclusive: Alan Cammish Talks New Musical Film ‘Glitter & Doom’

Are you in search of new LGBTQ+ content to enjoy this Pride Month? If so, we highly recommend watching the musical film, Glitter & Doom.

The film is also set to the iconic songs of Grammy Award-winning folk duo Indigo Girls, with both Amy Ray and Emily Salier making brief cameos. The pair even wrote and released a brand-new track for Glitter & Doom called “What We Wanna Be,” which plays during the end credits. This is their first new song in four years.

“‘What We Wanna Be’ is a conversation between Glitter and Doom and their endeavor to find healing through the love they have kindled together,” Ray explains. “And as importantly, the grace that allows them to live fully as their own selves.”

Glitter & Doom is currently streaming on Prime Video, and the film’s full soundtrack is available on all digital music platforms. Instinct had the opportunity to chat more about the project with Cammish, as well as the significance of Glitter & Doom being his feature film debut, what he aimed to bring to his character, and the love and chemistry he shares with Diaz.

Check out the full video interview below.

Follow Cammish: Instagram