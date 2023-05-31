Exclusive: ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ Stars Dish on New Faux Reality Series

Hope you’re hungry! Drag Me to Dinner, Hulu’s new glamorous and messy faux competition series that no one takes too seriously, is serving up a great big helping of drag chaos.

Created and produced by Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka, this totally bonkers project is a riotous, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic send up to traditional reality shows. In each episode, two teams of popular drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, “drag-tastical” dinner party, hoping to be crowned champion and walk away with the grandest “prize” in television history: The Glorious Golden Grater.

Each episode will also have its own unique theme, as revealed by Burtka, the show’s resident expert and life of the party, and joining Harris at the judges table are drag superstar Bianca Del Rio and actress Haneefah Wood. Serving as host is none other than New York City legend Murray Hill, “the hardest-working middle-aged man in show business.”

Deliciously addictive, the drag duos will focus on multiple criteria to make their dinner party top notch: Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Vibe. What could possibly go wrong?

Drag Me to Dinner is now available to stream on Hulu, and Instinct sat down with Harris, Burtka, Del Rio, Hill, and Wood to talk more about what viewers can expect. They also dish on how the series came to fruition, which queens stood out for the right and wrong reasons, and who they would love to attend a dinner party with.

Pull up a chair and check out the full video interviews below!

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka…

Bianca Del Rio, Murray Hill, & Haneefah Wood…