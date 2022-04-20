Exclusive: Garrett Clayton & Blake Knight

Known for his charm and boyish good looks, Garrett Clayton is rapidly climbing the ladder of success within the entertainment industry.

Starting his career by appearing in a flurry of small, supporting roles, the actor/dancer made it big after landing the role of Tanner in Disney Channel’s hit Teen Beach Movie franchise. In 2016, he became a household name in the LGBTQ community by portraying real-life porn star Brent Corrigan opposite Christian Slater and James Franco in the dark, biographical film King Cobra.

Although Clayton played gay, it was not until August 2018 when he publicly came out and revealed that he was in a relationship with screenwriter Blake Knight. Associated with Zero Gravity Management, Knight has worked on projects like This Just In!, Evil Touch, and The World’s Funniest Animals.

Unfortunately, like several LGBTQ entertainers before him, Clayton faced backlash and says Hollywood tried to force him back into the closet. Now, living life out and proud, he is an outspoken advocate who hopes to help others live their authentic truths.

Clayton and Knight began dating in 2011 and got engaged while visiting Iceland in 2018, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to postpone their nuptials twice. The couple finally tied the knot over Labor Day weekend last year in a garden party themed wedding.

Third time’s the charm, right?

Happy to finally be married and start this new journey together, Clayton and Knight are excited for what the future holds. Instinct caught up with the pair to talk more about their special day and married life, as well as their respective projects and their Spotify Greenroom podcast, A Gay in the Life, which provides a safe space for conversation about the LGBTQ experience, current events, history, and culture.

Watch the full interview below…

Follow Clayton: Twitter | Instagram | TikTok

Follow Knight: Twitter | Instagram