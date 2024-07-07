Exclusive: Gay Pride Apparel Founders Sergio Aragon & Jesus Gutierrez

It’s July, and we’re still gay!

Remember, Pride extends beyond the month of June, and helping us to celebrate all year round is Sergio Aragon and Jesus Gutierrez, the dynamic duo behind Gay Pride Apparel, a leading NYC-based queer and Latinx-owned Pride shop. Founded in 2019, the company’s mission is to empower and champion the LGBTQ+ community every single day with high-quality clothing and accessories.

Their extensive collection features everything from T-shirts, crop tops, and hoodies to accessories like flags, crossbody bags, and blankets, each bursting with bold colors and expressive designs.

From their humble beginnings as best friends since sixth grade in Phoenix, Arizona, to embarking on separate college journeys, Aragon and Gutierrez eventually fell in love and moved to the Big Apple. As a proud gay couple, they deeply understand the significance of visibility and representation, and their journey to creating Gay Pride Apparel began in 2018 when they witnessed all remnants of Pride being washed away on July 1.

This simple, yet profound moment left a lasting impact on the pair, and they realized there was a need for a space where people could embrace their pride every day of the year. Fueled by passion and determination, Gay Pride Apparel was born.

Instinct recently caught up with Aragon and Gutierrez to talk more about the clothing brand and its origins, as well as why they think it’s important to celebrate Pride year round, how their friendship evolved into a romantic and collaborative partnership, and this year’s top-selling items.

Check out the full video interview below.

Sergio Aragon & Jesus Gutierrez…

Follow Gay Pride Apparel: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Website