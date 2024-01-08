Exclusive: In Talks with Dan Levy & the Cast of Netflix’s ‘Good Grief’

Dan Levy, who is best known for creating Schitt’s Creek alongside his father and playing the iconic role of David Rose, is no stranger to the world of entertainment. However, Netflix’s new film, Good Grief, is a major first for the four-time Emmy winner.

Not only is this Levy’s feature directorial debut, but it’s also the first time the actor has handled much more sensitive material and played a character in a more emotionally difficult situation.

Starring Levy as Marc, his world is turned shattered when his husband Oliver (Luke Evans) unexpectedly dies. Accompanied by a painful revelation, Marc and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), take a soul-searching trip to Paris that cracks open several hard truths they each needed to face.

In addition to exploring the complicated dynamics within the trio and rediscovering who you are after a great loss, but the film, also introduces Marc to the possibility of new love in the form of Theo, played by French actor Arnaud Valois.

In an exclusive interview with Instinct, Levy details how meaningful it was to create Good Grief and how it was shaped by a personal loss in own life, as well as the perks and challenges of showing a different side to his acting skills. Negga, Patel, and Valois, also sat down with us to talk about their experience, working with Levy, and what they ultimately hope audiences take away from the film.

Check out the full video interviews below.

Dan Levy, Ruth Negga, & Himesh Patel…

Arnaud Valois…