Exclusive: In Talks with the Cast & Creatives of ‘Dicks: The Musical’

A24’s new musical comedy film, Dicks: The Musical, is a raunchy, but delightful spectacle full of crass and sass – and we cannot get enough of it!

Originally titled Fucking Identical Twins and performed in the basement of a Gristedes store in 2014 as an Upright Citizens Brigade show, Dicks was created by Hollywood newcomers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, who also star in the film. The duo play Craig and Trevor (Sharp and Jackson), two ambitious businessmen employed by the same boss, played by rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion. When the stumble upon the revelation that they are long-lost identical twins, they team up and attempt to Parent Trap their mom and dad, played by veteran performers Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally, in hopes of rebuilding their fractured family.

And of course, this all unfolds under the benevolent gaze of a delightfully queer deity, embodied by Saturday Night Live favorite Bowen Yang.

Directed by Larry Charles, the mastermind behind critically acclaimed films like Borat and The Dictator, Dicks made its world debut at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and won the prestigious ‘People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award.’

Dicks: The Musical is now playing in theaters, and Instinct had the pleasure of sitting down with Jackson, Sharp, and Charles to delve deeper into the journey of bringing this underground sensation to the big screen. We also had the chance to catch up with Lane, Mullally, and Yang, who shared insights about their characters, why Dicks is a must see, and their personal favorite musical numbers from the film.

Check out the full video interviews below.

Aaron Jackson, Josh Sharp, Larry Charles, & Bowen Yang…

Nathan Lane & Megan Mullally…

Note: While this interview was conducted during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, A24 had an interim agreement in place with the union in order to compensate creatives fairly and promote their films.