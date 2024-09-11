Exclusive: Jeff Harnar Talks New Album, Artistic Growth, & More

PS Classics, the label dedicated to the heritage of Broadway and American Popular Song, recently released a new album from award-winning recording artist and cabaret performer Jeff Harnar.

Titled Jeff Harnar Sings Sammy Cahn: The Second Time Around, the entertainer revisited his out-of-print 2001 Sammy Cahn recording by remixing and reimagining it, reflecting Harnar’s desire to widen his perspective on the celebrated lyricist’s work. The album also includes new tracks with featured guest appearances by Grammy Award-nominee Clint Holmes, the renowned vocal trio MOIPEI, and 2024 Grammy Award-winner Nicole Zuraitis.

Considered one of America’s greatest songwriters, Cahn earned 30 Academy Award nominations and produced lyrics that were by turns romantic, witty, and punchy, but with a touch of melancholy that captured the hearts of millions. He wrote a string of hits for Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, and Dean Martin, with some of his most popular tracks including “Come Fly with Me,” “Call Me Irresponsible,” and “Time After Time.”

Harnar’s tribute to Cahn was originally a stage show, but now with the help of his music director and pianist of over 40 years, Alex Rybeck, this pillar of the Great American Songbook is made all the sweeter through the workings of time.

Instinct recently caught up with the vocalist to talk more about his new critically acclaimed album and what inspired him to do this project, as well as why Cahn is one of his biggest influences, his personal growth as a performer, and upcoming tours dates at London’s Pheasantry (September 13-14), NYC’s Birdland Jazz Club (October 7), and Boca Raton’s Adolph & Rose Levis (January 22-23).

Check out the full video interview below.

