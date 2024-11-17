Exclusive: Jordan Bell Talks Dekkoo’s ‘Danny Will Die Alone’ Season 2

After a successful first season, audiences are in for a second round of Dekkoo’s hit original series, Danny Will Die Alone.

Created by and starring Jack Tracy, he takes viewers on another laugh-out-loud journey, diving deeper into the complexities of modern dating with a signature blend of outrageous comedy and emotional depth. Within this season, we can expect more of Danny’s wild escapades, including episodes tackling polyamory, the concept of being a “side,” open couples, and even some more taboo topics like fisting and exploring gender norms.

The inspiration for Season 2, much like the first, comes from Tracy’s own dating life, but this time, there’s more heart to the story as Danny explores the duality between his romantic and sexual self. The addition of actor Jordan Bell as Matty, Danny’s regular hookup buddy, adds a layer of drama that gives Danny’s character new emotional depth.

“Jordan was chosen because our chemistry as actors is off the charts,” Tracy says. “My co-producer, Joseph Patrick Conroy, noticed it immediately, and I have to agree. In the editing room, it’s undeniable. Audiences are really going to like seeing Danny finally having a foil.”

While not much has been said about the show’s upcoming third season, Tracy hints that Danny’s journey is far from over and he will need to find a way out of the mess he lands in by the end of season two, all while doing some serious damage control.

Instinct recently caught up with Bell to talk more about his experience with Danny Will Die Alone and bringing Matty’s character to life, as well as why he wanted to be involved with this series, the immediate connection between him and Tracy, and how he navigates his own love life.

Check out the full video interview below.

Jordan Bell…

