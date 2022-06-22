Exclusive: Michael Cimino and George Sear

The third and final season of Hulu’s beloved LGBTQ teen comedy series Love, Victor is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+, and as we imagined, it is leaving viewers with all the feels.

Following the events of Greg Berlanti’s film Love, Simon, Love, Victor is about Latino teen Victor Salazar, a new student at Creekwood High, who reaches out to Simon for advice after he starts to figure out his sexuality. Over the past two seasons, audiences have watched Victor grow into himself, find love, acceptance, and friendship, and develop a romantic relationship with Benji, who has been out since the series’ beginning.

However, season two left us with a major cliffhanger. Will Victor choose Benji, or follow his feelings for another boy named Rahim? Additionally, the third season shows Victor and his friends facing a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

Instinct caught up with Love, Victor‘s leading stars – Michael Cimino and George Sear – to talk more about their feelings on ending a beloved and groundbreaking series, the show’s impact and legacy, and what they enjoyed the most about playing Victor and Benji.

Watch the full interview below…

