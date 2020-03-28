EXCLUSIVE With Very Handsome Porn Star Extraordinaire Julian Torres

If you are into that whole furry & muscular kind of thing then Julian Torres is your guy. The D.C. local has been able to develop an impressive career in the adult industry that skews many different fetishes, much to his fan’s delight.

The back story on how he found his way into the porn world is just as fascinating as his abilities on camera. This is a business that many people get into for more than just the desire to become an internationally known star. It can also have many important benefits to your regular life which he explains in our in depth interview with him.

Julian chatted with us at Instinct about that as well as why Rocco Steele is one of his favorite scene partners (yum), his thoughts on racism in the industry and some personal factoids about him that are both cute and sexy all at the same time. Take a look.

How did you find yourself in this industry?

I started filming videos with my ex having sex while covering my face with a mask. All the comments about the videos anytime he posted them were about “the mystery top”. They wanted to see my face. In December 2018, my ex boyfriend’s agent asked me if I wanted to do a scene for Pride Studios. I was working at that time at an auto parts manufacturer in the accounting department, and I was desperate for money. The situation in Venezuela was getting worse and I need to save up money to move my family out of there.

I asked my two brothers first before making the decision (both are my two best friends). They said they would never judge me and they knew that if I decided to do it, it was going to be for the best. I did my first scene for Pride Studios right before the 2019 new year kicked off. Right after I finished the director told me he needed me for some more scenes.

In January of 2019 I quit my job and decided to do this for a living with my ex-boyfriend traveling to different cities twice a month. It took off quickly. I put the money together to move my family to Peru in March.

Who is your favorite scene partner and why?

I have several. My first one would be Rocco Steele because of the energy and the chemistry that we have every time we film. We have filmed now three times. The second one is Viktor Rom from Barcelona because of his energy while performing. Teddy Torres is another. He is one of the hottest guys I have had the pleasure to work with. And of course, Alex Tikas. I had been a fan for quite a while after seeing his content. I met him in December and from that moment we haven’t stopped seeing each other. He’s my boyfriend now.

What are your thoughts on the ever-present topic on racism in the adult industry?

I feel like racism itself; I wouldn’t know what to say because I haven’t experienced it. Discrimination of backgrounds, on the other hand, I would say I have. I have been treated differently just because I’m not white or American born. At this point of my life, I really take it as a joke and I don’t even pay attention to it. I believe in energy and I just decide not to invest it into negative stuff like that.

A good thing about the adult industry nowadays is that JustForFans and OnlyFans gives a platform for those who wouldn’t feel accepted by the studios. There is room for everyone at the table. At the end of the day, there is a lot of “isms”: “hairism”, “muscleism”, “pozism” and so on. If you don’t like how the studios are treating you, then you become your own studio.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I feel like the most attractive part about myself is my smile.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

I love men that are real, I do not really care for abs or a “Ken” body but if he’s a real man, then you got me.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

Even though it sounds silly, holding hands with another man, or kissing (just a little kiss) in public means a lot to me. It just makes me feel like a free man. Back in my country, I was not able to do any of this.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I am working towards buying a house and having my own business.

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite movie of all time? Forrest Gump, Les Miserables (2011), Perfume (2004).

Biggest celebrity crush today? You will not believe this but my biggest celebrity crush is Seth Rogen.

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of. Arepas and Cachapas (Venezuelan ones).

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you? I would say Queen’s Sheer Heart Attack.

