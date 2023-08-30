Executive Producer Gives New Hope to ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Reboot

Do you want a little bit (more) Alexis?

Beloved comedy Schitt’s Creek went out at the height of its popularity in 2020. Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy absolutely stole the hearts of millions, ultimately becoming 9x Primetime Emmy winners before signing off the air.

Although it’s just three years since the lovable cast of oddballs departed from The Rosebud Motel, fans of the series have clamored for more material ever since. Could that finally be on the horizon?

Executive Producer Andrew Barnsley, who now works on Son of a Critch, says a reboot or continuation is often being “considered” by The Levy’s.

Barnsley tells The Messenger in an exclusive interview on August 29th:

It’s something that we know there’s demand and interest for it, really. It’s something that I know Dan and Eugene [Levy] are considering all the time, and I think it’s going to be a timing thing. The fear is, does it tarnish the legacy to go back and revisit them in the way that maybe the Entourage movie did?

IMDB summarizes the series as: “After being a victim of fraud, Johnny Rose and his family go from extremely wealthy to penniless overnight. The only asset left to them is a small, unsophisticated town: Schitt’s Creek. They relocate there. Culture shock ensues.”

Chris Elliot, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Sarah Levy and Noah Reid also starred.

The pop culture hit is noteworthy for its accurate and honest portrayal of gay people, as well as its dry and offbeat humor that were extremely effective.

Source: The Messenger, Exclaim