Eye-Candy: Beef By The Beach, Bears In The Wild And More

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Sam Cushing who beefed up at the beach.

NBC News guy Steven Romo made a fashion statement:

Bear running free in the wild:

Titanius felt the pump:

Justin Moore documented his (eye-popping) gym progress:

Ivan took a hike in Alaska:

Friday night jacuzzi time came nice:

Firefighter Logan has a cowboy hat and he’s not afraid to wear it:

News guy Karl Schmid woke up with his bestie:

Quinn had an adventure in Colombia:

Bruno Baba took a poll:

Gustavo Naspolini worked out to some Kylie Minogue:

Tommy Jimenez got wet:

Nathan went to the beach to hang by the ocean:

Kevin Davis cowboyed up for a photo shoot:

Okkar Min Maung kept his hand to himself:

Elliott Norris got his Pride on with TikTok…

…while Felipe threw down at the LGBT+ Pride Parade in São Paulo:

