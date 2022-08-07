Eye-Candy: Blue Skies, Bear Week + More

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts from the week beginning with the on-so-handsome Ignacio Pérez Rey, who celebrated another trip around the sun in Barcelona.

Country music artist Hayden Joseph was not feeling “Backwoods Bougie” on the beaches of Fire Island:

Red dressed up (down?) for Market Days in Chicago:

Joel Green brought the heat as he was feeling the beat:

With his luggage lost, country singer Billy Gilman is making do with what he’s got:

Jake, James, and Evan present… Blossom, Bubbles, & Buttercup:

Okkar Min Maung made bedroom eyes

Austin found a random ‘twin’ at the beach #WhoWoreItBetter?

Bruno Baba has a message about self-love and self-esteem:

Cosplay guy Michael Hamm couldn’t decide which super-hero to be:

Konstantinos got his vitamin D in Greece:

Roberto Portales found puppy love at the pool:

There was plenty of bear soup on the menu at this year’s Lazy Bear Week in California:

Jean Paolo Di Lorenzo was all smiles amid the blue skies of Mexico:

Jaymes Vaughn was floored by Amsterdam’s Pride on the Canal celebration: