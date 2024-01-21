Eye Candy: Skiing In Skivvies, Smiles At The Beach + More

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Gustavo, who got far away from the winter cold.
Ignacio and Pepe were all smiles at the beach in Rio…
…while Flavio stayed wet (not wild) down in Brazil:
But Max Emerson boldly faced the cold skiing in his skivvies:
Taylor Phillips found an outdoor shower with a view…
…while Christian celebrated Towel Tuesday:
Pierre Vuala was popping in pink in the kitchen:
Wyatt Cushman has a hat:
Lyle Anthony celebrated another trip around the sun:
Noah was lounging in style:
Jordan Torres and his pecs checked in:
Luis is not afraid of patterns:
Antony Tran thinks he should wear more clothes…
…but Sam Cushing got dressed (eventually):
Corey Andrew was feeling that salt and pepper vibe:
The Adhamm paused for a pic on pec day:
Julian fueled up:
Chris Salvatore likes life in the mountains:
Cover guy Kevin Davis is heading to Florida for book signing event:
Karlitos was in yacht mode:
Jean Paolo Di Lorenzo felt the beat:
Somedays you just want to stay in bed:
Shael Scott can pump some biceps: