Eye Candy: Skiing In Skivvies, Smiles At The Beach + More

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Gustavo, who got far away from the winter cold.

Advertisement

Ignacio and Pepe were all smiles at the beach in Rio…

…while Flavio stayed wet (not wild) down in Brazil:

Advertisement

But Max Emerson boldly faced the cold skiing in his skivvies:

Advertisement

Taylor Phillips found an outdoor shower with a view…

Advertisement

…while Christian celebrated Towel Tuesday:

Pierre Vuala was popping in pink in the kitchen:

Advertisement

Wyatt Cushman has a hat:

Advertisement

Lyle Anthony celebrated another trip around the sun:

Advertisement

Noah was lounging in style:

Jordan Torres and his pecs checked in:

Advertisement

Luis is not afraid of patterns:

Advertisement

Antony Tran thinks he should wear more clothes…

Advertisement

…but Sam Cushing got dressed (eventually):

Corey Andrew was feeling that salt and pepper vibe:

Advertisement

The Adhamm paused for a pic on pec day:

Advertisement

Julian fueled up:

Advertisement

Chris Salvatore likes life in the mountains:

Cover guy Kevin Davis is heading to Florida for book signing event:

Advertisement

Karlitos was in yacht mode:

Advertisement

Jean Paolo Di Lorenzo felt the beat:

Advertisement

Somedays you just want to stay in bed:

Shael Scott can pump some biceps: