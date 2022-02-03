Eye Candy Who Will Make You Watch the News

With so much death and destruction on the news, it’s no surprise that broadcasts aren’t as engaging as they were when we were younger. No one wants to hear about murder and politics for two hours a day, right? Well, these news anchors make watching the airwaves a little easier, since they’re certainly easy on the eyes! I’m aware some of these men have their clothes on, but I’m a believer that certain bodies are just as attractive with clothes on than butt-naked!

Let’s start with Anderson Cooper because… obviously… daddy.

Matt Gutman – Chief National Correspondent for ABC News

Jonathan Vigliotti – National Correspondent for CBS News

Morgan Chesky – Correspondent for NBC News

Greg Dutra – Meteorologist for ABC News Chicago

Trevor Ault – Correspondent for ABC News

Steven Romo – Anchor/Correspondent for NBC News & MSNBC

Matt Barns – Anchor for NBC

Jorge Esteves – Anchor for WSBTv

Alex Diprato – Correspondent for WHDH Boston

Ryan Chiaverini – Host for ABC Windy City

Did I miss anyone that you enjoy watching? Let me know!