EyeCandy Monday Is Here: Highest Paid Male Models. GO!

What better TikTok to wake up to on a dreary (ok it’s sunny and beautiful here in NYC) Monday morning than a listing of the eight highest-paid male models? Talk about a mood elevator! Thank you runwayl1fe.

Didn’t Ashton Kutcher and Channing Tatum start their careers as models? Who knows maybe we will be seeing one or more of these hotties in a blockbuster movie one of these days. Until now we will just have to get by with their stunning photos. I think I can manage!

Ollie Edwards – $410,00

TYSON BALLOU – $425,000

RYAN BURNS – $610,000

NOAH MILLS – $740,000

ARTHUR KULKOV – $905,000

SIMON NESSMAN – $1,100,00

DAVID GANDY – $1,400,00

SEAN O’PRY – $1,500,000

What do you think Instincters? Have a favorite among the eight? I think mine is, ugh this is like Sophie’s Choice picking just one…ok I am going with – Noah! Sound off in the comments below with your fave.

Sources: TikTok