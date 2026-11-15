Jan 6 Rioter Jake Lang Sees a Furry Scandal…But Was It Really?

Apparently, you don’t even need to wear a furry costume to get caught up in America’s culture wars. Sometimes, all it takes is showing up at a convention celebrating actual cats. Yes, actual, four-legged cats.

January 6 rioter Jake Lang is facing ridicule online after posting a video claiming he had exposed a supposedly disturbing furry convention in Seattle. There’s just one rather embarrassing detail: The event he confronted was the Sea-Meow Convention, a gathering dedicated to cats, not the furry fandom he appeared to believe he had uncovered.

According to LGBTQ Nation, Lang accused event organizers and staff of exposing children to LGBTQ+ ideas and sexually explicit material. However, his allegations were not supported by the event’s publicly described activities.

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Apparently, Someone Forgot to Tell Him It Was a Cat Convention

The Sea-Meow Convention bills itself as “The Biggest Cat Convention In The Purrcific NorthWest.” Held at Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, the event brings together cat enthusiasts and features activities such as kitten adoptions.

Local animal rescue organizations participate through a designated “kitten alley,” where visitors can meet cats looking for homes. Even better, the convention has a charitable component: Its 2026 charity partners include Seattle Animal Shelter and Seattle Humane.

Not exactly the underground operation Lang seemed to imagine.

In his social media post, Lang claimed he had “busted up” a convention supposedly targeting children. He accused the organizers of grooming and sexualizing young attendees, describing the event as an inappropriate environment for minors.

Jake Lang thought he was outing a furry convention, turns out it was actual cats.I hope he donated to the event for shelter cats. https://t.co/OHcRywbZ7R — Auntie Smarty (@AuntSassyAss) November 9, 2026

In the accompanying video, he can be heard confronting staff members and repeatedly accusing them of exposing children to pornography and sexual content. He even claimed that people wearing furry costumes regularly participate in sexual activities and were now bringing children into their supposed fetish.

Staff members attempted to explain that the gathering was about cats, but Lang continued pushing his accusations.

Yes, this was apparently a situation in which the word “cat” wasn’t enough to clear things up.

The Internet Isn’t Exactly Buying It

Unsurprisingly, the video attracted plenty of reactions online, with commenters questioning how Lang managed to turn an ordinary cat convention into an alleged scandal.

One commenter pointed out the absurdity of watching someone angrily confront people at an event celebrating cats, while another criticized the apparent determination to be loud rather than actually get the facts straight.

And that’s arguably the bigger issue here.

The furry fandom is often misunderstood, with people making assumptions about an entire community based on stereotypes and misconceptions. But a convention featuring people celebrating their love of cats isn’t evidence of sexual misconduct, much less child grooming.

There are legitimate conversations to have about children’s safety at public events. Making serious allegations without evidence, however, doesn’t help anyone.

If anything, Lang’s viral confrontation has left people with one question: Did anyone think to show him the kittens?