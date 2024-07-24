‘Facts of Life’ Reboot Ruin By “Greedy B..” Costar

As someone who grew up watching The Facts of Life, I fondly remember the antics of the girls and the wisdom of Mrs. Garrett. It was a show that left a lasting impression on many of us. So, it was with great anticipation that I learned about a potential reboot—only to be disappointed by the drama that unfolded behind the scenes.

Mindy Cohn has dropped some shocking revelations about the failed reboot of The Facts of Life. In a candid interview on Jeff Lewis Live on Sirius XM, Cohn shared how a potential reboot of the beloved TV show was derailed by a “greedy b…h.”

Cohn recounted how she and her fellow castmates were betrayed by one member who attempted to secure a spin-off for her character alone. The drama began during a roundtable discussion featuring Octavia Spencer, Jennifer Aniston, and Amy Poehler. The actresses were reminiscing about how their parents watched All in the Family while they grew up watching The Facts of Life. This nostalgic moment caught the attention of Norman Lear, the creator of the series, who asked the four original cast members if they were interested in a reboot. They all enthusiastically agreed, and writers were hired.

However, things quickly took a turn for the worse. “One of the girls… went behind our backs and tried to make a separate deal for a spinoff just for herself and devastated the rest of us,” Cohn revealed. Although she refused to name names, she hinted that a scroll through her Instagram account might reveal which former castmates she still spends time with—and which ones she doesn’t.

“A couple of people can’t move past it, don’t want to move past it. We are not as united,” Cohn said. “We were united for 40 years over not talking about each other, not doing dirty, not, you know, all for one, one for all. And this kind of wrecked that, which is sad. Really sad.”

Despite the disappointment, Cohn has kept busy. She was recently seen in Kristen Wiig’s Apple TV+ comedy Palm Royale, which earned 11 Emmy nominations.

