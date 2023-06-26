Fall into Gay Romance Film ‘Glitter & Doom’s Sweet Serenade

‘Glitter & Doom’ will have you falling in love with its sweet serenade-like summer romance between two unlikely lovers.

The gay romance film is written by screenwriter Cory Krueckeberg and directed by filmmaker Tom Gustafson. Filipino actor Alex Diaz plays the role of the “free-spirited circus kid” named Glitter. Meanwhile, British actor Alan Cammish is portraying the character of Doom who is described as a “serious musician.”

According to ‘Glitter & Doom’s plot via Pride,

“[Glitter and Doom] embark on a summer romance full of romantic camping trips, late-night conversations, and plenty of song and dance. It’s all a dream come true. Things get tricky, however, when both Doom and Glitter’s mothers (Ming-Na Wen and Missi Pyle) enter the picture and put their respective sons’ love to the test. Add to that the pressure of trying to make it in the music biz, and you have a recipe for disaster — or a truly epic love story.”

Moreover, the movie was filmed in Mexico City, and a lot of queer faves are set to make an appearance, including Lea DeLaria, Tig Notaro, Kate Pierson of The B-52s, ‘Drag Race’ alum Peppermint, Broadway star Beth Malone, as well as the Indigo Girls.

‘Glitter & Doom’ premiered at San Francisco’s Frameline47, which is considered to be the longest-running LGBTQ+ film festival in the world. Also, you can get a glimpse of the sweet gay romance film here:

Sources: pride.com, frameline.org