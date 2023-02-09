Famed Porn Star Wants YOU to Join His Next Session

I subscribed to Andy Lee’s OnlyFans several months before he received worldwide attention. Now, he’s boasting a large social media following, a documentary series “My Massive Cock” and a… porn star academy?

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old former plumber announced that he was starting the world’s first porn star university – where aspiring content creators and contracted performers can learn the in’s and out’s of the adult film industry. According to LadBible and Daily Star, over 300 men (and a few women) have enrolled in the alternative form of education.

Perhaps there’s no one better to teach well-rounded education, as the warrior with the 10.5-inch weapon is one of the most versatile performers I’ve seen on OnlyFans. Mostly men, some women, group activities, solo jerking, circle jerking, raunchy and depraved material, vanilla and funny… His channel really offers a canvas of naughty pleasures. Subscribe here for just $9.99 a month.

Andy tells Daily Star in a recent interview:

All my mates were asking, ‘How do you get into porn, what do you do?’. I am telling them all the time and it’s very tiring telling one person at a time, so I developed the world’s first porn star university. Lots of people are coming to me and I am teaching them how to do things in the right way, so they are not abused in the industry.

Mr. Lee can abuse me all he wants… I mean, I searched for the curriculum online and, as of this writing, it appears the academy is a secret society of sorts. If you’re interested in joining a forthcoming semester, you need to contact Andy through his socials and discuss why you think porn is the right career for you. That’s the way to go about joining this illustrious club.

The kicker is – the world’s first porn star academy is also free as of this writing. According to LadBible, Lee rents out the studio when not in use and that money made goes directly towards the sex education. Talk about knowing how to run multiple businesses at one time!

Can’t wait to see what this one-man machine from Dublin will do next!

Sources: LadBible, Daily Star