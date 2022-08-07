Fans Get Curious If Taron Egerton Had a Body Double in Naked Scenes

‘Kingsman’ star Taron Egerton is starring in a 2022 miniseries entitled ‘Black Bird,’ and it has been getting a lot of positive response from the viewers.

According to the synopsis released by Apple TV+, the six-episode crime drama is inspired by actual events, and it tells the story of Jimmy Keene (Egerton) as he —

“begins a 10-year prison sentence, he gets an incredible offer: If he can elicit a confession from suspected killer Larry Hall, Jimmy will be freed.”

Aside from the interesting storyline and various emotions that the show’s scenes invoke, people are also praising Egerton’s portrayal in ‘Black Bird.’ Speaking of which, the 32-year-old actor had a naked scene in the very first episode of the series, and fans are curious if he actually filmed it without a body double.

Lo and behold, it was Egerton himself who acted in the s*x scene, The shot itself with his muscly back and everything below on show for the viewers, as per Starte Facts. The Welsh actor is indeed full of surprises as he continues to challenge himself in his acting portrayals. 

Aside from Egerton, ‘Black Bird’ is also starring American actor Paul Walter Hauser who plays the role of the suspected killer Larry Hall. After working together in the crime drama, the two stars seem to have developed a close bond, seeing that they also comment on each other’s Instagram posts.

Just recently, Egerton posted a video, while he was on a vacation in Greece, encouraging his fans to watch the series. And to that, Hauser commented, “Wish I was there!”

The sixth and final episode of ‘Black Bird’ entitled “You Promised” will be released on August 5.

