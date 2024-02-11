Fans Uncover ‘Drag Race’ Star Amanda Tori Meating’s College Video

Amanda Tori Meating is one of the contestants in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16, and her fans recently uncovered a hunky video that caught the gays off guard and thirsting!

But before we get to that, let’s get to know a bit more about the ‘Drag Race’ star, shall we?

Amanda Tori Meating was born as Philip Stock, and she is a drag performer, theatrical actor and wig stylist. She is originally from Dayton, Ohio, and is reportedly currently living in New York City.

In 2014, Amanda Tori Meating graduated from Stivers School for the Arts. Thereafter, she attended Wright State University where she earned a Musical Theater degree in 2018. As of this writing, the 26-year-old drag queen is competing in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16, which premiered in January 5, 2024.

Moreover, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16 is available for streaming on Netflix. Moving on to where we started, which is Amanda Tori Meating’s uncovered hunky video… 😉

Here’s what Gay Twitter has to say about it:

“This being Amanda Tori Meating in college is blowing my mind lol,” Twitter user @nicoisking commented.

“Amanda Tori Meeting is kinda trade like,” @RgrtheAlien pointed out.

“Amanda Tori Meeting? No… this is Amanda Tori BREEDING,” @doonnyvan expressed.

“Okay but amanda tori meeting is so hot in and out of drag,” @AlenMccrae also tweeted.

On that note, you can watch Amanda Tori Meating’s hunky out of drag college video here:

