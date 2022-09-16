Fans Wild Over New British Baker

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! That’s right, The Great British Bake Off is back! Fans rejoiced when they learned the show would go on as planned in spite of the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The show premiered on UK’s Channel 4 on Tuesday and released on Friday on Netflix as The Great British Baking Show.

The series introduced a fresh batch of 12 bakers who are bringing their skills and personality to the iconic white tent and vowing for a chance to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. While each baker is whipping up something delectable, it is one particular baker who has already caught the eye of fans as one of the series’ biggest heartthrobs.

Sandro is one of this season’s bakers that is creating lots of buzz on social media with his bulging biceps and wicked good looks.

The 31-year-old from London, is originally from Angola, but fled the country when he was two with his mother. When Sandro was 21 his father passed away which led to him turning to baking as a form of therapy. Now, baking is his passion and shares his amazing bakes with his Instagram followers and runs virtual baking classes for children with autism.

When he’s not showing off his cakes to the world, Sandro works as a nanny and is focused on his fitness with an affinity for boxing and dance. In a quick chat with Bake Off host Noel Fielding, Sandro revealed he hits the gym twice a day in between working–and we can definitely tell!

After the first episode, fans already have soggy bottoms over Sandro and his charm.

Let's just say I can't wait for Bred Week pic.twitter.com/JIUDS7UMau — LUKE ✨️ (@LukeCB_) September 13, 2022

It’s only been on 10 minutes but HI SANDRO 😍 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/R9ypuysvzV — James (@JimWoodburn_) September 13, 2022

sandro from this year’s bake off… i’m just a worthless hole, sir pic.twitter.com/96M1eV8Kuz — dale (@abcdale_) September 14, 2022

He’s been on my screen for five seconds and I’ve already fell in love with Sandro #GBBO pic.twitter.com/MtghNnzTfd — B E N 🏳️‍🌈 (@Ben_JM) September 13, 2022

Looking forward to Sandro being the highlight of my week for the next couple of months 🥵 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/bOTFW9Kre7 — Jack Gould (@JACKSINLONDON) September 13, 2022

I am a grown adult man, but I do wish Sandro was my nanny… #GBBO — Cringe Hearn (@cringhearn) September 13, 2022

Everyone watching Sandro the gym bunny who can bake and is great with children #gbbo pic.twitter.com/ryOm2DHzqe — BakeOffReactions (@BakeOffReaction) September 13, 2022

Sandro bringing it on cake week. He's also good at baking cakes. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/mNCTzzp93Y — MrDaveLopez (He/Him/El) (@davidlopez85) September 16, 2022

Tune in weekly to see how far Sandro’s baking skills take him in the Bake Off. For the love of everything that is sweet, please let us have Sandro until the end. Even if he gets eliminated, just let him show up and help people with their cream.