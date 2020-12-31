Fashion Designer Alexander Wang Accused Of Sexual Assault

Fashion designer Alexander Wang is now facing several assault allegations.

On December 11, model Owen Mooney answered a fan question over TikTok. When asked about his weirdest experience of “seeing a celebrity in public,” Mooney talked about the time he met Alexander Wang. According to Mooney, Wang groped the model while they were in a club in 2017.

“By weird, I guess, being sexually assaulted by one counts, right?” Mooney replied in the TikTok video. “Because in 2017, I was in a club in New York City, and me and a bunch of mates, we went to watch the rapper Cupcake. And the club was just hectic, it was so packed, you could not move, and I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could f**king move. And he just started touching me up, fully up my leg, in my crotch, it made me freeze completely because I was in so much shock. And then I looked to my left to see who it was and it was this really famous fashion designer and I just couldn’t believe that he was doing that to me, it made me go into even more shock. It was really f**ked up, and I just had to slowly move myself away.”

Keep in mind, Owen Mooney originally didn’t reveal the fashion designer’s identity. But, TikTok users questioned Mooney on the designer’s name. After a few users guessed correctly, Mooney started hearing other sexual assault allegations. It was then that Mooney created a follow-up post.

”So I thought in the previous video, the better thing to do was just to not mention any names, but this comment surprised me just because they actually got it right and turns out, Alexander Wang is a massive sexual predator, and there’s been a load of people he’s done this to,” Owen Mooney said in his December 12 post. “So, in that case, he needs to be exposed. It’s just really f**cked up that people with this type of status, they think that their power gives them this type of pass to be able to do this to people, but it’s so wrong, and now, anytime I would see his name mentioned or I see him with celebrities that are best friends, it just reminds me of what he did and it’s just a really f**ked up memory to have, so he just needs to be cancelled.”

It was then, according to Page Six, that other accusers publicly shared their stories. Several allegations say that Wang not only groped people but drugged them with water laced with “Molly” without their knowledge or forced them to get drunk at after-parties. Several trans woman say that Wang not only groped them but exposed their bodies/genitals. They then reached out to S**t Model Management, an Instagram account dedicated to exposing the corruption within the fashion industry, and Diet Prada. On Monday, both organizations released a statement in support of the accusers.

They wrote, “Alexander Wang is an alleged sexual predator, many male models and trans models have come out and spoken about the alleged sexual abuse that Alexander Wang has inflicted upon them. It is important to show your support to these victims by unfollowing Alexander Wang and boycotting his clothing line.”

Accusations of predatory behavior by Alexander Wang targeting transwomen have resurfaced after his Instagram video went viral. Late last year, Azealia Banks brought to light the accusations on her Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/LBTdN1ORIw — models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) August 8, 2020

Then on Tuesday, Model Alliance New York released a statement in support of Wang’s accusers.

“We at Model Alliance stand in solidarity with those who have shared accusations of sexual abuse by Alexander Wang,” it wrote on Instagram. “Lets be clear: The fashion industry’s lack of transparency and accountability leaves all models vulnerable to abuse, regardless of their sex or gender identity.”

According to the New York Daily News, the NYPD had declined to say whether or not they are investigating the situation.

“The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors,” a department spokeswoman said.

