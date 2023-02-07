‘Fast & Furious’ Revisits Luke Evans’ Villain Role in Legacy Trailer

The release of ‘Fast X’s trailer is just around the corner, and the franchise has been posting its previous movie trailers leading up to the D-day.

They recently shared ‘Fast & Furious 6’s legacy trailer, which features Luke Evans’ portrayal as a charismatic villain named Shaw. The 2013 film once again highlighted the long-running messages: “ride or die” and “you don’t turn your back on family.”

It also introduced Evans into the franchise, wherein he played the role of a foe, who was more menacing than any of the ones prior. The crew in ‘Fast & Furious 6’ includes: Vin Diesel as Dom, Paul Walker as Brian, Dwayne Johnson as Hobbs, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Jordana Brewster as Mia, and Tyrese Gibson as Roman, among others.

Meanwhile, the upcoming ‘Fast X’ is starring Diesel, Rodriguez, Gibson, Jason Statham, John Cena, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron.

The plot of the film is yet to be disclosed, and the trailer is set to be released on February 10. Also, ‘Fast X’ will be showing in theaters on May 19. In the meantime, you can watch ‘Fast & Furious 6’s legacy trailer to keep you anticipating for it:

