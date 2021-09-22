Father, Son, and House of Gucci

The long-awaited release for House of Gucci is almost here! The film stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Camille Cottin, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, Mãdãlina Ghenea, Reeve Carney, and Youssef Kerkour and has been shooting in Europe over the last year. The film is already getting Oscar buzz across the board, including for fashion!

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. The film is based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

The film is a reimagining of the assassination of Guccio Gucci’s grandson Maurizio. Patrizia Reggiani, who was the ex-wife of the founder of Gucci’s grandson, was tried and ultimately convicted of planning the killing outside his Milan office building in 1995. She served 18 years in prison for her role in the shooting and was released in 2016. Reggiani was notoriously known as the “Black Widow” by the media in Italy for both her larger-than-life style.

Written by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna and directed by Ridley Scott, House of Gucci will be released in theaters November 24.

