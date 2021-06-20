HOT
Actor Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes Shares The Photo He Tried To Erase From The Internet

One Dead, One Critical, Third Injured As Truck Drives Through Pride Parade Crowd

Funny: Here's To Tear-Away Pants & Sequined Booty Shorts

Internet Personality Casey Frey: "I'm Into The Teddy Boys... I Like Girls Too."

Father’s Day, Gay Dads, Daddies And More

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts from the week.

First up, Dr. Marco (@runandlift) and his biceps headed out to a surprise location.

Ricky Martin wished his husband Jwan a Happy Father’s Day:

PJ and Thomas shared their Father’s Day from Florida:

José Rolón (@nycgaydad) was profiled on The Today Show about life with his totally-cute kids:

Kalen Allen and family said good night:

We don’t take great bathroom mirror selfies, but it’s pretty clear we don’t have Sean Soto’s expert technique down:

Nurse Joe Putignano had insomnia:

Thara (@kaiser.arms) went to a birthday party:

Fitness guru Ramses Principe did a 40 mile bike ride to ‘shake off the legs.’ And those are some serious LEGS:

Max Emerson and his boo, former Army Captain Andrés Camilo, were doing what they do in front of that blue wall:

Shaun T and his husband celebrated Juneteenth with a message about moving forward TOGETHER:

Ryan Cleary was ‘Friday-ing’ down in Talum Beach, Mexico:

The caption really says it all – “Go Rams!”

And graphic illustrator Silverjow’s ‘Hunks of the Week’ couple had a romantical cheat day with pizza:

