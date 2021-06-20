Father’s Day, Gay Dads, Daddies And More

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts from the week.
First up, Dr. Marco (@runandlift) and his biceps headed out to a surprise location.
Ricky Martin wished his husband Jwan a Happy Father’s Day:
PJ and Thomas shared their Father’s Day from Florida:
José Rolón (@nycgaydad) was profiled on The Today Show about life with his totally-cute kids:
Kalen Allen and family said good night:
We don’t take great bathroom mirror selfies, but it’s pretty clear we don’t have Sean Soto’s expert technique down:
Nurse Joe Putignano had insomnia:
Thara (@kaiser.arms) went to a birthday party:
Fitness guru Ramses Principe did a 40 mile bike ride to ‘shake off the legs.’ And those are some serious LEGS:
Max Emerson and his boo, former Army Captain Andrés Camilo, were doing what they do in front of that blue wall:
Shaun T and his husband celebrated Juneteenth with a message about moving forward TOGETHER:
Ryan Cleary was ‘Friday-ing’ down in Talum Beach, Mexico:
The caption really says it all – “Go Rams!”
And graphic illustrator Silverjow’s ‘Hunks of the Week’ couple had a romantical cheat day with pizza: