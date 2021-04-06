FBI Investigate Pilot For “Cockpit” Indecency

Did a Southwest Airlines pilot give new meaning to the plane’s cockpit during a flight last summer?

According to NBC4 Washington, former Southwest Airlines pilot Michael Haak has left the airline and company. But this isn’t a simple and happy departure, as a new federal investigation is suggesting. For anyone outside of the investigation, one short document tells a bigger story. Specifically, a one-page court document was filed by prosecutors on Friday to a federal district court in Maryland.

The filing claims that on August 10, Haak “intentionally committed an act of lewd, indecent and obscene exposure of his genitals in a public place” while flying from Philadelphia to Orlando.

Though, the documents do not specify any further details about the exposure such as where it happened on the plane, how long it lasted, and who witnessed it. Due to this, the FBI and other federal agents are investigating the Southwest Airlines domestic Flight 6607 from Pennsylvania to Florida.

“The pilot in question is no longer employed by Southwest Airlines and departed the company last year prior to us becoming aware of the matter,” a Southwest Airlines spokeswoman said on the matter in an official statement.

They then continued, “The event was recently brought to our attention, and we’ve cooperated with the appropriate outside agencies as they investigate. Southwest Airlines takes all matters related to workplace conduct very seriously, with a well-defined policy and reporting process for harassment, sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation claims. Our corporate culture is built upon treating others with mutual respect and dignity, and the events alleged in this situation are inconsistent with the behavior that we require of our employees.”

