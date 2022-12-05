FBI Investigate Power Source Attack Of City Now In State Of Emergency

“The person, or persons, who did this knew exactly what they were doing,” Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said during a Sunday news conference. “We don’t have a clue why Moore County.”

Well the rest of the nation has a clue and knows why. I always say, don’t jump to conclusions, but when the writing is on the wall and we all know what happened the night the lights went our in Georgia, ermh, I mean, North Carolina … let’s see if the FBI can work their way out of a wet paper bag.

CNN states:

With no suspects or motive announced, the FBI is joining the investigation into power outages in a North Carolina county believed to have been caused by “intentional” and “targeted” attacks on substations that left around 40,000 customers in the dark Saturday night, prompting a curfew and emergency declaration.

Utility crews found signs of vandalism at different sites, including damage from gunfire at two substations.

With the power outages and evidence of gunfire, authorities announced a mandatory curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., starting Sunday night, with Fields saying the decision was made to protect residents and businesses. The county declared a state of emergency. The countywide curfew is expected to stay in effect nightly while the emergency declaration is in effect. The thread on this Sheriff Office Facebook post is interesting.

All schools in the county will be closed Monday and authorities have opened a shelter running on a generator. And then there is the weather as temperatures will drop to the low 30s and get up to the high 50s.

So we have inconvenienced 10’s of thousands of people, Duke Energy has said the damage is in the millions of dollars and some equipment cannot be fixed but needs to be replaced with some without power until Thursday, business are closed, schools are closed, there’s a state of emergency. Why did this all happen?

Local papers report – “Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents.

The timing and location of the attacks seem to surround a highly controversial “Drag Show” that was scheduled to take place at 7pm at the Sunrise Theater in Downtown Southern Pines, NC. The show was listed as entertainment for all ages, but with the backlash from mouth breathers, the show was then changed to an 18+ event. But still, insecure boys and their guns seem to have other ideas. Of course, their “alleged” actions of shoot ’em up and knock the lights out has become great fodder and news for fellow extremists.

Extremists around the country began celebrating and endorsing the attack on power substations as it resulted in the cancellation of the drag event. Regardless of the motivations of the perpetrators, this is how it was being perceived by extremists. pic.twitter.com/J1PMcFQVSn — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 4, 2022

With the power out, attendees did break out into song for a couple of sing-a-long sessions as the mood was high, positive, and non-threatening.

What this may boil down to is DOMESTIC TERRORISM, but that is if the FBI can figure things out. Proud boys, sheltered boys, insecure boys, religious elitists, crazy people, whatever they are, we hope justice will be served. But with the wave of LGBTQ+ hate that is going around the country, let’s hope the authorities actually follow the law and protect and serve all.

Here’s the ABC coverage of the power outages.