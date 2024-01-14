Feeling The Flannel + Cowboy Vibes + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams this week starting with Levi Conely, who practiced a bit of self love.

Joel was feeling cowboy vibes:

Lucho was all smiles at sunset:

Ricky Martin recharged:

Chris Salvatore had cabin fever:

Felipe’s crop top made the cut:

Iasser brought the furry goodness:

Kevin Davis was feeling the flannel:

Okkar Min Maung knows how to dress for the cold:

Ignacio’s Brazilian adventure came to a close:

Thara had a busy week:

Karl Schmid, his dog, and a toy – morning cuteness:

Brendon Wharton and the power of eye contact: