Feelings of “Wonder and Pride” As Son Becomes Daughter

Jamie Lee Curtis may be a Hollywood legend, but she is now the proud mother of a LGBTQ child.

In a recent cover story interview with AARP Magazine, the Freaky Friday and Knives Out star revealed that her youngest child is transgender. She and husband Christopher Guest “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”

Previously known as Thomas, Ruby, 25, works as a computer gaming editor while Curtis and Guest’s 34-year-old daughter, Annie, is married and works as a dance instructor.

Curtis also shared that she will officiate Ruby’s upcoming wedding nuptials next year.

Describing her life as a “constant metamorphosis,” Ruby’s transition helped Curtis now view people’s gender as something that is constantly evolving and not fixed. Tossing out old, archaic ideas.

Although Curtis and Guest currently do not have any grandchildren between their two kids, they hope to add more to the family relatively soon.

In addition to Ruby, Curtis also discussed her family life and being 22 years sober with AARP. Click here to read the full interview.