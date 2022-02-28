Felix III Releases Debut Single and Video ‘After Hours’

Queer, Mexican-American musician and composer Felix III officially released his debut video and single, “After Hours.”

The artist’s music focuses on giving into carnal pleasures at the cost of mental wellbeing and centers around unlearning the damage caused by poverty, homophobia, higher education, heartbreak, and the great sadness of not living up to the American dream that we are conditioned to believe in as our ultimate goal.

Of “After Hours” and its accompanying video, Felix III says:

“The song is about giving into temptation that will ultimately destroy you. It calls to us after hours when darkness and the glowing light of our phones are all that keep us company. The video is an homage to the sex-tapes of the ’00s- Paris, Kim, and all the others. ‘After Hours’ captures the moments when we are at our loneliest, neediest, and most vulnerable to our narcissism. It is the constant need for validation from technology and the voyeurs behind the camera. Why leave the house when you can get validated from your social media feed? The price is content, and unless you provide an endless amount of content, you will be forgotten. The video shows the madness of needing to constantly ‘feed’ the narcissist in us all, and the need to be free and run from our technological prison.”

The music video was shot my Mattioli Productions, a trans-owned and queer-operated film production and distribution company.

Felix III is the official artist-in-residence for OUTsider Fest, an Austin-based transmedia nonprofit that celebrates the bold originality and creative nonconformity of the LGBTQ+ communities through the representation of provocative, overlooked, and out-of-the-box film, dance, theatre, performance art, music, writing, and visual art.

Through OUTsider Fest, Felix III will be the recipient of the NEA (National Endowment for the Arts Grant). The residency began with a performance earlier this month and will continue with the presentation of a semi-surreal feature film to be shot this year and premiere in 2023.

The artist will also be performing at Bushwig’s official SXSW showcase on March 19 at Cheer Up Charlie’s.

Stay up-to-date and connect with Felix III by following him on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. “After Hours” is available on Spotfiy, Apple Music, and all other digital streaming platforms.