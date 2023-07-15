Fiancés Ben Platt and Noah Galvin on Their ‘Theater Camp’ Film

Soon-to-be husbands Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are starring in a new comedy film ‘Theater Camp,’ and the two of them recently talked about it during their appearance on the Just for Variety podcast.

The movie is based on a 2020 short film of the same title, which was written by the engaged couple together with Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman. The plot of ‘Theater Camp’ reads:

“The eccentric staff of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York must band together with the beloved founder’s bro-y son to keep the camp afloat.”

Meanwhile, Platt shared his experience working on the feature, expressing:

“It’s our wildest dreams. ‘Waiting for Guffman’ was such a huge inspiration… Also just part of the reason we wanted to make the film in the first place is to have a place to collect our community of funny, talented friends, and give them a place to play, and give them autonomy and create this little collective of our own.”

“We were just the right people for the job. We all came from the world of youth theater. We all love it so much, and it’s so near and dear to our heart, so much so that I think we were the right people to also skewer it, and make fun of it,” Galvin added.

Not to mention, Platt went on to describe that ‘Theater Camp’ is “our first child together.” The lovely couple got engaged back in November 2022, and they seem to be very much happy and in love as fiancés and co-stars. <3

Moreover, ‘Theater Camp’ is scheduled to be shown in theaters on July 14. You can watch the trailer here:

Sources: variety.com, imdb.com