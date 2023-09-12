Fiancés Russell Tovey and Steve Brockman Unfollow Each Other on IG

It seems like fiancés Russell Tovey and Steve Brockman have unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked speculations that the couple have parted ways.

On September 4, the 41-year-old English actor shared photos of his dog Rocky with a picturesque Margate, Kent beach in the background. According to Mail Online, he initially captioned his post writing:

“It’s just you and me kid,” but then edited it to:

“This is all for you my son…”

For a bit of background on Tovey and Brockman’s 7-year relationship — they started dating back in 2016, then got engaged in 2018. Later on in the same year, the two of them broke up after six months of being fiancés. In 2019, they eventually got back together, however, ‘The Good Liar’ actor was uncertain if that also meant that they were still engaged.

“I don’t know how it works. Because we were, then we broke up, now we’re back together. Is it like Snakes and Ladders? Do you go back to the beginning of the game and have to work your way back up again?,” he told The Telegraph.

Tovey further explained that he couldn’t resume his first engagement with Brockman because he sold the ring, then gave the money to his brother who took his family to Disney World.

“I gave him the cheque and said, ‘Spend this on sweets’. I didn’t want the money, I just wanted a big exorcism,” the actor shared.

