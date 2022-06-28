Filipina QUEEN Crowned in Prestigious Transgender Pageant

The coronation night of the prestigious transgender pageant, Miss International Queen 2022, was held in Pattaya, Thailand on the 25th of June, and Fuschia Anne Ravena was hailed the winner. The Filipina beauty is from the City of Cebu, Philippines, and she is a young entrepreneur at 27.

Ravena competed in the pageant together with 22 more contestants, with Jasmine Jimenez from Colombia in second place, and Aëla Chanel from France in third.

The 27-year-old beauty is the third Filipino to be crowned as the Miss International Queen, which brings honor and pride to the country. Kevin Balot was hailed queen in 2012, and Trixia Maristela took home the title in 2015.

Ravena embodied beauty and brains during the competition, and her answer during the Q & A segment was quite inspirational. “I always think that the most beautiful asset of being a human and being a trans woman is not just a head that’s full of knowledge — (it) should be a heart that’s full of love and respect, an ear that’s ready to listen and hands that (are) willing to help other people,” she stated.

The Miss International Queen is considered to be the biggest beauty pageant in the world for transgender women. That being said, Ravena did not only take home the title, but she also won a prize money of $12,700, as well as gifts from a number of sponsors.

Congratulations Miss International Queen 2022, Fuschia Anne Ravena!

Source: edition.cnn.com