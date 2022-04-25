Fill Me Up, Why Don’t You! Have You Heard Of This?

Mukbang – noun – a video, especially one that is live-streamed, that features a person eating a large quantity of food and addressing the audience.

Never once did I think I would be creating this post after joking about eating hotdogs while making eye contact during our Instinct Magazine video meeting yesterday. But here we are! Sometimes inspiration comes from the strangest of places.

As pointed out to me, mukbangs are becoming increasingly popular and, according to QZ.com, participants can earn up to $10,000 a month just to have viewers watch them gorge themselves with different foods. Now, before you run off and start a new career, you should seriously research side-effects of mukbanging before diving in.

But since we are a gay men’s entertainment resource and the story material has the word bang in it, here’s a few videos featuring shirtless mukbangers that I want to bang me.

PS: Some of this made me nauseous…