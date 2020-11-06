Film About The History Of Gay Wrestlers Drops 1st Trailer

Want to see how the world of wrestling has been rocked and upgraded by the work of openly gay wrestlers? One new documentary will show you.

A new documentary about the history of LGBTQ wrestling has released its first trailer. Out in the Ring, which was directed by Ryan Bruce Levey, tells the hidden stories of gay professional wrestlers from the past and present. Levey did this by recording interviews and digging up archival footage of stars from the past. He then tackles not only the names and faces of these athletes and performers but also the struggles they dealt with like homophobia, and physical injuries.

The documentary was produced by Brad Webb and RBL Films. According to the Advocate, it also includes several wrestlers and professionals in the industry such as Susan Green, Sgt. Dickson, Iggy “Madness” Mendoza, Sonny Kiss, Mike Parrow, Kiera Hogan, Diamante, Charlie Morgan, AC Mack, Kaitlin Diemond, Effy, Billy Dixon, Lisa Marie Varon, Zack Sabre Jr., SoCal Val, Vandal Drummond, Greg Oliver, Bertrand Hebert, and Wade Keller.

Out in the Ring is set to first appear in festivals in May 2021 before later premiering online. Though, the movie is currently trying to crowdfund to pay its post-production fees.

But if you want to see what the movie may look like, you can check out the trailer below.