Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan Drops ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Trailer

Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan recently dropped the official trailer of his upcoming mystery horror film entitled ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ which turns a gay family vacation apocalyptic.

As per IndieWire, the movie’s official synopsis read:

“While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

The parents are portrayed by Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge while the four armed strangers are played by Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rupert Grint, and Abby Quinn. ‘Knock at the Cabin’ is based on the 2018 horror novel “The Cabin at the End of the World,” written by American author Paul G. Tremblay.

Prior to working on the upcoming film, Shyamalan’s last movie was ‘Old,’ which did decent numbers at the box office in summer of 2021. Moreover, the director shared a bit about ‘Knock at the Cabin’ while filming it.

“One week finished on #knockatthecabin such intricate performances this week. Very dark, emotional film. One take shook me up so much I had to walk away to collect myself. Hopefully you’ll feel it as well when you guys see it,” Shyamalan wrote in a tweet.

‘Knock at the Cabin’ is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 3, 2023. In the meantime, you can watch the thrilling trailer to keep you anticipating for the mystery horror film.

Source: IndieWire (yahoo.com/entertainment)